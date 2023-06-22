Hull City fixtures: Tigers welcome Sheffield Wednesday first in Championship, and Leeds United under lights

Hull City's opening Championship home game of 2023-24 will be against Sheffield Wednesday, with Leeds United the first midweek visitors in a tasty start to the season for Liam Rosenior's men.

The Owls are in disarray after manager Darren Moore and his backroom staff this week followed head of recruitment David Downes in leaving the club. Playing them as early as August 12 should therefore be an advantage for a club who laid much of the groundwork for this season during the second half of last under coach Rosenior.

The campaign starts and finishes with long away trips, at Norwich City on the first weekend of August, and Plymouth Argyle on the May Day bank holiday weekend.

Hull travel to Blackburn Rovers who, like them, are likely to target the play-offs this season, on August 19.

September starts with three big games, at Leicester City the morning after the transfer window shuts, on September 2, at home to play-off finalists Coventry City straight after the first international break on September 16, then their first midweek home league game against Leeds the following Wednesday. Leicester and Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season.

November brings home Yorkshire derbies against Huddersfield Town (11th) and Rotherham United (28th). The return games are due to be in the same February week, on 13th and 17th.

The Christmas fixtures are kind in terms of distance, but tough with regards to opposition.

Sunderland visit on Boxing Day, with Blackburn in East Yorkshire on 29th. New Year's Day 2024 takes the Tigers to Hillsborough, looking for a repeat of the big win they rang in 2020 with on a fractious last visit.

GROUNDWORK: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

The Easter games are at home to Stoke City on Good Friday, and at Elland Road on Easter Monday.

All dates are subject to change, not least at the whim of the broadcasters. Fans will face a midweek trip to Southampton should either side reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The draw for the first round of the League Cup, which takes place on the opening midweek of the campaign, is due to be at 2pm.

August

5 Norwich City A

9 League Cup round one

12 Sheffield Wednesday H

19 Blackburn Rovers A

26 Bristol City H

30 League Cup round two

September

2 Leicester City A

16 Coventry City H

20 Leeds United H

23 Stoke City A

27 League Cup round three

30 Plymouth Argyle H

October

3 Ipswich Town A

7 Millwall A

21 Southampton H

25 Birmingham City A

28 Preston North End H

November

1 League Cup round four

4 West Bromwich Albion A

11 Huddersfield Town H

25 Swansea City A

28 Rotherham United H

December

2 Watford H

9 Queens Park Rangers A

13 Middlesbrough A

16 Cardiff City H

20 League Cup quarter-final

23 Bristol City A

26 Sunderland H

29 Blackburn Rovers H

January 2024

1 Sheffield Wednesday A

6 FA Cup round three

10 League Cup semi-final first leg

13 Norwich City H

20 Sunderland A

24 League Cup semi-final second leg

27 Southampton A or FA Cup round four

February

3 Millwall H

10 Swansea City H

13 Rotherham United A

17 Huddersfield Town A

24 West Bromwich Albion H or League Cup final

28 FA Cup round five

March

2 Preston North End A

5 Birmingham City H

9 Leicester City H

16 Coventry City A or FA Cup quarter-final

29 Stoke City H

April

1 Leeds United A

6 Cardiff City A

10 Middlesbrough H

13 Queens Park Rangers H

20 Watford A or FA Cup semi-final

27 Ipswich Town H

May

4 Plymouth Argyle A

25 FA Cup final

26 Championship play-off final

