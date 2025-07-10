Hull City goalkeeper and ex-Rotherham United man reveals key individual behind his move to East Yorkshire

FOR senior goalkeepers like Dillon Phillips, doing your due diligence regarding one particular aspect of your next potential place of employment will always assume a fair degree of importance.

It surrounds the person with whom you are likely to work alongside and interact with more than any other at a football club should you decide to take up the challenge.

It’s nothing necessarily to do with the manager/head coach.

In the case of Hull City’s recent signing, it is the club’s goalkeeping coach in Erbil Bozkurt.

First-choice Hull goalkeeper Ivor Pandur (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Like Phillips, London-born Bozkurt’s footballing roots are in the south of England.

Bozkurt has followed the career of Phillips since he started out at Charlton Athletic over a decade ago.

The new Tigers’ custodian knew about him too.

It was Bozkurt who recommended Phillips’ name to the City hierarchy when they were discussing senior options with second-tier experience to supplement the presence of first-choice keeper Ivor Pandur.

Hull City signing Dillon Phillips, pictured during his time at Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United. Picture: Getty Images

Phillips, who left Hull’s Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United at the end of last season told The Yorkshire Post: "It is really good to get the opportunity to work with someone who you know has sort of put your name forward or sat down with a list of players I’d imagine and said: ‘I really like this guy for this role.’

"I am really excited; even when I signed at Rotherham, I know the goalie coach there at the time had a massive role in wanting to work with me.

"For me, it was a massive reason why I signed there and also why I signed here.

"You have to look forward to coming into work every day and I have been at clubs before in the past and played abroad and worked with people who I can honestly say who I didn’t enjoy working with every day.

"It made it a chore and I love playing football. I love chucking myself on the floor and diving around and doing all the things that all us weird goalies like doing.

"If you don’t have a good relationship with people you are working with, then it becomes even harder than it already is."

Much like when he joined Rotherham in the summer of 2023, Essex-born Phillips faces a huge task to usurp an accomplished and established number one option in the first team.

For Viktor Johansson ahead of in his first season with the Millers, read Pandur two years on in East - as opposed to South - Yorkshire.

The Croatian started 44 league games for City last season and was a reassuring constant in a campaign not without its travails, collectively.

For his part, Phillips, who has also had a previous spell in the Championship with Cardiff to compliment his time at this level with Rotherham and Charlton, is genuinely not fazed by what is in front of him.

The 30-year-old, who had interest from clubs back in the south along that of Hull, continued: "If it was something that bothered me, then I wouldn’t have signed.

"I’d have gone somewhere where I knew I was going to be comfortable and play every week and not have any competition.

"But that is not the type of person I am, really.

"I like a challenge and want to work at the highest level I can for as long as I can because ultimately, everyone dreams to be a footballer.

"No disrespect to the lower leagues - and I loved my time playing there in the Conference and things like that - but you don’t dream of that, do you.

"You dream of playing at the highest level, so when the opportunity came to get back to the Championship, I couldn’t wait for it.

"I am not fazed and will enjoy working with these top quality players."

Alongside the pedigree of the players with whom he is now working alongside, Phillips can also vouch for the step-up in terms of facilities at City’s Cottingham training base as opposed to those at the Millers headquarters at Roundwood which, it is fair to say, has had its well-documented issues in the past.

Phillips, whose two seasons at Rotherham were rather mixed - although he left on good terms with the club’s managerial staff - continued: "The facilities and number of staff (at Hull), I have been really impressed.

"Speaking with my friends, family and my missus when I get home, I sort of say: ‘This is a bit of me and top stuff’.

"Everybody at the club wants to help and do their best. If it makes the five per cent or one or two per cent differences, great. It is a step up and I am really looking forward to it.

"Everyone wants to be successful don’t they and you want to look back on your career and say I had more promotions than relegations or top-ten finishes than I did bottom-half finishes.