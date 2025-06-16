Hull City goalkeeper and fans favourite makes Doncaster Rovers return
Lo-Tutala is Rovers’ fifth new arrival of the close season following the previous signings of Brandon Hanlan, Matty Pearson, Glenn Middleton and Robbie Gotts.
The Frenchman, 22, was a firm favourite during his time at Rovers and enjoyed a productive loan spell under former Tigers chief Grant McCann.
In his 20 matches in Rovers’ colours, he was on the losing side on just two occasions in a season which saw the club go desperately close to promotion.
He kept nine clean sheets during his impressive stint in South Yorkshire, with his spell coinciding with Rovers' club record equalling run of 10 successive league victories that late winter and spring.
His arrival is a timely one, with Rovers' number one from last season in the shape of Chelsea loanee Teddy Sharman-Lowe having linked up with Bolton Wanderers in 2025-26.
Lo-Tutala, who signed a contract extension at Hull last autumn - keeping him at the East Yorkshire club until 2028 - is seeking to make up for lost time after a frustrating 2024-25 campaign, when he made just one competitive appearance.
The keeper, who arrived at the MKM Stadium in 2022 from Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system.
Lo-Tutala joined League One strugglers Crawley on an emergency seven-day loan in March and made one outing before heading back to Hull, where he was behind Ivor Pandur in the pecking order.
Carl Rushworth's loan return to Brighton in January saw Lo-Tutala named on the bench for most of the second half of last term, but he couldn't dislodge Pandur.
In total, Lo-Tutala has been named on Hull's bench on 43 occasions since joining the club.
The French youth international spent a loan spell at Stevenage in 2022-23, making seven appearances.