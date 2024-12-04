Hull City 'granted permission' by Reading to speak with manager Ruben Selles about vacant post at Championship club
Selles is the favoured choice of Tigers owner Acun Ilicali and a deal could be completed by the end of the week.
Despite considerable off-the-field turmoil at the Berkshire outfit, Selles has taken the Royals to sixth in League One with the Spaniard having performed outstandingly well since arriving from Southampton last year.
Last term, Reading finished 17th in League One but had been as many as 10 points adrift of safety at one stage due to points deductions.
A host of names have been linked with the Hull post including former Sheffield United head coach Slavisa Jokanovic.
Other contenders who have been considered include Chris Hughton, Mark Robins, Alex Neil and Steven Schumacher - with the latter duo having formerly worked with Hull head of recruitment Jared Dublin.
But Selles quickly emerged as the number one target for Ilicali.
Interim head coach Andy Dawson is expected to take the club's pre-match press conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday's home game with Blackburn Rovers.
Hull, who are without a win in 10 league matches, have won just three times in 18 second-tier games so far this term.