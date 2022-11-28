HULL CITY loanee Nathan Baxter is not among the Tigers party who have headed out for a training camp in Turkey - having returned to parent club Chelsea for treatment on an ankle injury.

The problem is not thought to be a serious one for Baxter, who has started the club's last 12 matches, having usurped Matt Ingram in the starting line-up.

It is hoped that he will be back in the reckoning for City's return to Championship action on Sunday week when they make the trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Liam Rosenior is hopeful that the 24-year-old will be back training with his team-mates in East Yorkshire next week with City returning to the UK at the end of this week.

Nathan Baxter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosenior said: “Nathan has been playing with an injury but there is a bit of damage in the ligament part of his ankle.

"We want to make sure that’s 100 per cent right and for him to get the best possible treatment and care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was in all our interests for him for to use the fantastic facilities Chelsea have, do his rehab there and be ready to come back and be part of our squad for Watford.

“Hopefully by the start of next week, in the build-up to the Watford game, he’ll be back training fully.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull headed out to Antalya on Sunday morning from Humberside Airport.