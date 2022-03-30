Hull City handed significant injury boost ahead of Huddersfield Town derby game

Keeper Nathan Baxter and defender Lewis Coyle are among those who are available for selection again, with the club's only injury casualty being winger Randell Williams.

Arveladze, whose side are seeking to avoid a sixth successive home reverse at the MKM Stadium when they welcome Town, said: "Except Randell Williams, everybody is fit. It is only Randell who is not fit yet, he has been out for a long time.

"He is not fit to train (fully) with the group, but does some things with the group lie warming up and some passing sessions. But then we have to keep him out to make him stronger.

Shota Arveladze. Picture: PA.

"Lewie trained with the group already and is fully fit. But game fit? That is not an issue yet. He has had seven weeks, but of course, it is not easy after two, three or four sessions to come back. But he is good and doing well and he has trained with us and we hope we will be a part of it (on Friday)."

On his improved options and looking forward to a number of welcome 'headaches' , he continued: "But it is good for competition with each other and they keep pressure on to make sure they perform better.

"Ok, it sometimes gives headaches to the coach, but it is a good headache which you have to solve and make the best choices.

"Every coach and manager is looking for the group to be fit to play and who wants to play. This is where we are at, looking forward."

Keane-Lewis Potter, Markus Forss, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Harvey Cartwright are due to return to training on Thursday following international duty.

Arveladze continued: "First of all, it is great and an honour for them and us and we want to congratulate them.

"We have already wished them the best. They have to realise it is just the beginning to make themselves and their families proud. To play for your own country is a great feeling.