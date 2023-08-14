HULL CITY hat-trick hero Ozan Tufan sees no reason why the Tigers cannot target promotion and be among the Championship movers and shakers in 2023-24.

The Turkish number ten hit a fine treble in Saturday's 4-2 home victory over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in a milestone moment for the classy midfielder. It represented the first hat-trick of his career.

The victory got City's season up and running after a testing opening week with Tufan bullish about the club's prospects in the new campaign.

He said: "I feel an integral part of this team. It (promotion) is our goal. If I play like this and my team-mates do, why can't it happen. That is our goal and long-term aim.

Hull City's hat-trick hero Ozan Tufan celebrates one of his goals in the 4-2 success over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Steve Ellis

"Last season, I had a target for myself of ten goals and if you count the Carabao Cup, I scored nine last season.

"This season, my goal is 15 for the league and I know if I try and do my best to get my target, I trust myself. I will do my best to hit that target."

Hailing a special day in his career thus far - and certainly his best in England following his move from Fenerbahce last summer, Tufan, whose sublime second goal was the pick of his clinical treble, continued: "This is the first hat-trick of my career, not just in English football.

"I converted the penalty. Actually, I missed one this week in training. I stayed mentally calm and converted it well.

"The second was a great goal and great view from where I stayed on the pitch and into the top corner. A special strike for me and as soon as I scored the second one, I knew the third goal would come and it became a very special day for me.

"We were a team who were fully focused on the tactics and plans and I want to thank my team-mates first and coaching staff second for this result and I award the hat-trick to my team-mates who made this happen.

"There were two bad games to start where we couldn't do what we wanted. But we are a mentally tough group and a ready group. We were mentally tough and strong (against Sheffield Wednesday). If we stay like this, we will always play for the win.

"We are mentally ready to go on. We are in a good place, mentally and physically and in a good condition. That's why we will go for a win."

Tufan is certainly in a better place in terms of his physical condition and mentality, with boss Liam Rosenior having spoken about the big improvement in the Turk's fitness following a strenuous pre-season.

The fruits of Tufan's efforts were certainly there for all to see on Saturday.

He said: "It was a tough pre-season, but we never gave up and I saw the rewards of the hard work during the pre-season back home in Turkey and I want to thank every member of staff for getting ready for this day, mentally and physically, so we get the results on the pitch.

"The Championship is one of the toughest leagues in the world, especially for players coming out of a foreign league.