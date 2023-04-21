Hull City have got a 'gem' in Harry Vaughan, as youngster evokes memories of KLP at Boro

FOR THE second successive April at the Riverside Stadium, Hull City possessed a fair-haired nuisance who gave a promotion-chasing Middlesbrough side plenty of bother.

Last year, it was Keane Lewis-Potter and this time around, it was a coltish teenager called Harry Vaughan.

Plenty was known about Lewis-Potter in 2021-22 with his match-winning display in City's 1-0 win last term helping to showcase just why several Premier League clubs were on his trail.

Brentford eventually shelved out an initial £16m to sign him last July in a then club record deal.

BIG BATTLE: Middlesbrough's Tommy Smith slides in on Hull City's Harry Vaughan during Wednesday night's derby clash at the Riverside Stadium. Tony Johnson

By comparison, Vaughan, who only moved from National League outfit Oldham to Hull on the final day of the January window following a successful trial, is just starting out at this level.

But if early impressions are anything to go by, the Tigers have landed themselves a talent.

The midfielder, who only turned 19 earlier this month, operated as a false nine and Boro struggled to cope with him and Hull's offensive players in the first half at the Riverside, with the visitors full value for their interval advantage.

To their credit, the hosts responded in kind with an outstanding second half themselves to floor Hull with a rapid three-goal burst.

But Vaughan, just four days on from his Blackburn bow, made his mark against Michael Carrick’s side.

Rosenior said: "I was proud of him. We have got a gem. Credit to our recruitment team and academy. He played like a man.

"He has got a massive heart and unbelievable technical quality and he is a huge plus point for me moving forward.

"The only reason I took him off was an experience thing. I felt one of the reasons they were getting on top was that lack of experience. I put Allahyar (Sayyadmanesh) up front to try and take a bit of pressure off and run in behind.”

After his Ewood debut, the smart money was maybe on Rosenior being mindful of Vaughan’s development and not starting him at Boro.

But for the City chief, who soon fast-tracked the teen from his under-23s’ squad after being impressed by his qualities, is firmly in the same camp of the late, great Sir Matt Busby. Namely that 'if you’re good enough, you’re old enough".

Rosenior continued: "It would have been harder (not to start Vaughan) as he played so well against Blackburn and now against Middlesbrough.

"I judge my team on performance and little Harry is doing magnificently and he is someone who is going to get more game time between now and the end of the season."

Hull's wait for a first away win since early January may have extended, but during an end to the season which has pitted his side against several big-hitters, City’s fine first-half show when they technically and tactically outwitted a strong Boro side at home had merit.

Especially given the number of City forwards who were out.

It gave credence to the view that Hull are going the right way. While Boro have progressed from relegation contenders to promotion candidates since the reverse game in November, the evolution of City - who were also firmly down among the dead men - shouldn’t be overlooked.

They have not sacrificed their passing game at the altar of pragmatism to get safe. They have become more defensively robust, even accounting for Wednesday, but also decent going the other way.

With some key summer additions - with mentality alongside talent being a big thing for Rosenior judging by his post-match comments - Hull have every reason to be optimistic about the future.

He said: "I am in a good place with this group. I don't want to sound arrogant, but I know what it is going to take for us to get to where we want to be and I am learning all the time about individuals and the group.

"We are working really hard behind the scenes to rectify things we might need from the outside."

On not compromising his playing style, he continued: "It is what I believe in and Michael is the same and someone I have looked up to, even though we are a similar age.

"I think he was an outstanding player in his career and you saw two young English coaches who aren't stereotypical English coaches in trying to play football in a certain style."

While Hull were without several key strikers, Boro had almost their full arsenal, including a player who Rosenior knows well in the Championship’s top gun in Chuba Akpom, also a former Hull loanee.

Rosenior added: "I played with him at Brighton, he always had the potential and he's a lovely lad.

"Sometimes, strikers just need time. I worked with Glenn Murray, Brian McBride and Bobby Zamora - and they learn their trade as they go.

"Chuba is coming into that age in his career where he is starting to get the pictures and understand where to be in the box.