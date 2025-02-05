Hull City head coach Ruben Selles gives transfer window verdict and reveals what is hindering Championship survival bid at home

HULL CITY head coach Ruben Selles admits to being delighted with the club’s “really good” winter transfer window - with it now up to him and his players to keep their end of the bargain by securing Championship safety.

Hull were one of the busiest second-tier clubs, with eight signings arriving, including John Egan, Matt Crooks, Joe Gelhardt, Kyle Joseph and Louie Barry.

Selles says the new recruits have addressed deficiencies in the squad and provided balance for City, who return to action with a tough Roses trip to high-flying Burnley next Wednesday.

Selles said: "Overall, it has been a really good window for us. I think it was Aston Villa's president of football operations Monchi who said you don’t know if it has been a good window until the end of the season.

Hull City head coach Ruben Selles. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"But now the perspective is we have done the job we needed to do, strengthened the team and got the players and balance we needed.

"Now we are ready to go and the club made a very good effort to support our ideas and it's for us now to go and perform. We were focusing on two types of players.

"The first was young, energetic players who can give us some freshness and the second one was the experience in the categories. I think we have got the balance.

"Some of the young players like Louie Barry and Kyle Joseph have League One experience and can come to the next level and make a good impact.”

PRESENCE: Hull City recent signing Matt Crooks battles Sydie Peck for the ball in the game with Sheffield United last month.

On the pitch, the biggest thing currently hampering Hull’s survival bid is atrocious home form.

The Tigers have won just twice in 16 matches, comfortably the worst record in the division, with Selles citing the poor state of the MKM Stadium surface as a contributing factor.

He added: "It (home form) is always a narrative around us and everything in life when you speak about a player and say he cannot defend the situation. It's something we want to delete and go a little bit into the detail of who and what it is.

"We detect some patterns we need to remove and sometimes it is about a player or changing the use of set-pieces for example.