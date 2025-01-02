Hull City head coach Ruben Selles makes transfer admission ahead of Championship derby with Yorkshire rivals Leeds United

HULL CITY head coach Ruben Selles says that he Championship strugglers are 'close' on a couple of potential new arrivals, but does not expect any activity before Saturday's home game with Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

City, who suffered a shattering late loss to Middlesbrough on New Year's Day - to deny them a precious point in their fight against relegation as they dropped into the relegation zone following Alex Gilbert's stoppage-time winner.

On the prospect of transfer business before the weekend, Selles said: "The team is working on it.

"We have a couple of things that I think are close but are not really close. I don't think it's going to make an impact in the next two or three days, so it's not going to be any news or a big surprise before Leeds.

Hull City head coach Ruben Selles

"The club is working, but it's not an easy market now. We are working on it, and we are approaching situations where it can be done pretty quickly."

Meanwhile, Selles has confirmed that Ryan Longman will miss the next fortnight with a groin injury picked up in the recent game at Blackburn Rovers.

The winger, subject of transfer interest from SPL side Heart of Midlothian and out of contract in the summer, will definitely sit out the game with Leeds and possibly the FA Cup tie with Doncaster Rovers.