Hull City head coach Ruben Selles on inspiration from Liverpool legend and drawing strength from adversity at Reading during eclectic coaching journey

A STRONG tactical acumen with an emphasis on defensive solidity and a meticulous approach to training, complete with highly detailed drills.

From his time at Hull City so far, it's easy to see why the football philosophy of Rafael Benitez has made such an impact upon the coaching style of a willing disciple in Ruben Selles.

The body of work that Benitez undertook at Selles' hometown club of Valencia in the early noughties inspired the aspiring coach, wowed by that side of Aimar, Mendieta, Angloma, Canizares and co at the Mestella. A great side who knew how to win.

It's the MKM Stadium where Selles finds himself now and while Benitez's side fought at the sharp end of tables and tournaments, his current aims are rather more humble as he endeavours to secure Hull’s Championship status in 2024-25.

Hull City head coach Ruben Selles. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

It was a situation he inherited in fairness when he went out east. First things first.

Selles told The Yorkshire Post: "Obviously, for me, especially from Valencia, Rafa Benitez was a big, big inspiration for us.

"The way he came into the club and turned things around and worked with the players and was successful with winning trophies was a big inspiration in this time. It was the team I followed as a kid and he was a big influence.

"I wanted to be a football player, but when I realised I was not good enough, the closest position was to be a coach.

Former Liverpool, Newcastle, Chelsea and Valencia head coach Rafael Benitez.

"There was not a lot for us in our neighbourhood and I started coaching the under-six and under-eights ages as a compliment of our football. I decided to continue that, go to university and get my BA and move all the way. It was a little bit of a different route.”

Benitez’s experience may be considerably more than Selles’, but the former Liverpool manager has probably not dealt with the adversity that his younger counterpart has, certainly not at this stage of his coaching journey.

England is the seventh country which the 41-year-old has worked in - the others are Denmark, Greece, Norway, Russia, Azerbaijan and his native Spain. His time here has been the most tumultuous.

His stint at Reading when he was figurehead for the football side while the Berkshire club were experiencing a maelstrom of problems off the pitch saw him not just be a coach, but a mentor and leader to many in a period in his career which no coaching qualifications can really prepare you for. Selles has many.

It was a time which made him ‘a better person' in his words.

Reflecting on that time, he continued: “We managed to keep the club alive. That is not something you can measure with trophies.

"At some point in the (2023-24) season, we were rock bottom and ten points from being safe and we turned it around with persisting in our idea and making adjustments with an amazing group of players giving everything for themselves and the club.

"I think you learn in those difficult moments how you can overcome the situations and stay focused on football and make the team better. In my case, it was how you can support people and give them solutions and calmness in situations you don't expect to be in.

"We transformed a problematic situation."

Sellés' coaching career began at the age of just 16 before completing a degree in physical science and sport at the University of Valencia followed by a Masters in high performance in collective sports in Barcelona.

He completed the second part of his UEFA Pro Licence at the age of 25, studying alongside former Huddersfield Town chief Carlos Corberan and has worked in a variety of roles at clubs across Europe and beyond including fitness coach, assistant manager and chief data analyst and is proficient in several languages.

It points to a driven and ambitious person and highly proficient student who has gathered countless football experience to compliment his credentials. As for the future, who knows. But one thing for sure is that Hull are in capable hands.

He added: "I wouldn’t like to tell you I am smart enough to make a long-term plan since I was 25 through to 60.

"Now I am here, it's about us being the best version we can be or I can be and try to move forward to the next level, especially at Hull."

In the immediate future, it's ensuring that Hull are outside of the relegation zone come early May.

"We decided to come because we knew the situation - when we arrived, we were rock bottom," Selles continued.

"You need to fight those things and sometimes, it is painful as you don’t get the results you deserve or what you want.