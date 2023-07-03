A hooligan who attacked fans on two separate occasions last season has been jailed and banned from attending matches for 10 years.

Lee Waud punched a man in the head, causing him to fall to the floor, after the Hull City match against Swansea City at the MKM Stadium on April 29 following an altercation, and also punched another fan at motorway services in Northampton while on the way back from an away game against Luton on May 8.

The 38-year-old was charged with two counts of affray and entered a guilty plea at Hull Crown Court on June 30, where he was jailed for two years and 11 months and handed a 10-year football banning order.

Humberside Police said Waud, of Staveley Road, Hull, was verbally abusive towards a fan after the Swansea City game in April. The man began to walk away but Waud approached him from behind and punched him in the head, causing him to fall to floor.As the man attempted to get back up on his feet, Waud, along with three others then assaulted the man again, repeatedly punching him before running away.

The incident in May saw Waud attend an away game at Luton Town, but it was on the way back when the coaches stopped at services in Northampton when he attacked another fan. Waud, who was drunk, came across supporters from Stoke who had attended a game against Watford and punched a fan twice.

Dedicated Football Officer for Hull City, Sam Wilson, said: “I hope this court result shows people looking to attend matches and cause disruption that it absolutely won’t be tolerated. We work closely with Hull City and the stadium management company to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance at football matches.