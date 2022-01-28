Hull City: How Shota Arveladze aims to lure back Tigers fans

Shota Arveladze, new Hull City head coach. Picture: Hull City

The Georgian, 48, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal and will be officially unveiled at a press conference this lunch-time alongside new owner Acun Ilicali, vice-chairman Tan Kesler and the club’s new interim chief executive officer, who will be announced.

His first game in charge will be in Saturday’s Championship home game with Swansea City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Rangers striker’s last managerial post came in Uzbekistan with FC Pakhtakor Tashkent from 2017 to 2020.

During his three-year spell, Arveladze won five trophies, including two Uzbekistan Super League titles and reached the Asian Champions League semi-finals.

He has also managed in Turkey with Kayserispor, Kasımpaşa and Trabzonspor. His previous clubs also include Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv and he coached in Holland alongside Louis van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and Dick Advocaat at AZ Alkmaar.

With the feel-good factor prevalent around City again following Ilcali’s takeover and the departure of the Allam family, Arveladze wants to do his bit to help many supporters return to the fold and re-engage with the club again.

Arveladze said: “I want to say thank you to everyone who has given me this opportunity. I believe everyone who is in this sector in football wants to be in England and I am just really happy and my family is proud.

“I am so motivated and have the hunger to show this club can do well with the boys, with the quality and the young talents that we have.

“We have parts (of the team) where we are very creative (and) talented, parts with experience. It’s a good mix.

“I like attractive football when supporters are on your side – they want to come, they love to come to watch the game.

“It’s great to have this game (Swansea City) as soon as possible. I’m really looking forward to being here to meet the supporters.

“We’re going to try our best to show really good football, attacking football. The main target is always going to be to win.

“The fans have to come and cheer for the club they love and the boys. We have great players to come and have the pleasure to watch. Let’s do this together, let’s cheer together and let’s win together.”

Hull are working towards bringing in some new players to boost Arveladze’s options ahead of the forthcoming transfer deadline with the club no longer working under transfer restrictions after repaying an EFL-monitored loan.

The protracted signing of Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater has finally been completed, with the 22-year-old becoming the first capture of the Ilicali era.

The Tigers have also been linked with a number of players based in Turkey including Fenerbahce’s Iranian frontman Allayhar Sayyadmanesh and ex-Liverpool attacker Ryan Babel.