Hull City invite fans to join them at Turkish warm-weather training camp

The Tigers' charismatic owner/chairman Acun Ilicali is Turkish and the first-team has been out there for warm weather training in the past.

Fifty members will get the opportunity to join them as part of a five-day itinerary in conjunction with Ilicali and principal partners Corendon Airlines and Anex Tour. Flights from Humberside Airport and accommodation are included.

Each winning member will be able to bring a guest.

The draw will be made at random from every member who fills out an entry form, although the number of entries each received will be based on specific criteria including attendance at matches this season.

“I am very excited to be welcoming more City supporters to my beautiful country of Turkey." said Ilicali. "Since arriving in Hull, the support has been incredible. I feel comfortable whenever I am in your company and because of that, I want to thank you and give you the opportunity to experience my home country.

“The difference that our supporters make to this great club is so important. I class every single member as a part of my family and, alongside Corendon Airlines and Anex Tour, I am delighted to be able to reward some of our most loyal fans with an experience that I am certain they will never forget.

“I am also taking this opportunity to recognise those that have gone above and beyond in their commitment to the team. I will invite the people that have been at each home and away fixtures over the last two seasons and I hope they can join the group and enjoy the fun that we’ll have together.”

TURKISH DELIGHTS Hull City owner/chairman Acun Ilicali (left) alongside Liam Rosenior

Members will get an additional entry for having a Tigers+ subscription, three for having attended five or more away games this season, and 10 if they have been to them all.