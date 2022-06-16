It includes the option of a further year.

Ingram, who ended last season at Luton Town, who he had joined on an emergency loan, has been the subject of rival interest from second-tier clubs including Preston, Blackburn and the Hatters.

But he has now ended speculation regarding his future by signing a new contract.

Earlier in the close-season, a one-year option had been taken up on Ingram, Callum Elder, Josh Emmanuel, George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks - with the latter strongly linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

But now Ingram has penned fresh terms on a longer contract with the club.

He said: "I’m absolutely delighted and from a personal point of view, it’s nice to have that security of three years, plus an option.

"I’m just delighted to be here. Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve loved the club.

"It was a no brainer – the new chairman coming in, the fans, I love it up here, I love living up here and so does my wife.

"The vision for next season, we want to be looking at the top half of the table rather than the bottom half.

“The goal is to get to the Premier League, whether that be next season or the year after. It’s massively exciting times for the football club.”

The former QPR and Wycombe keeper played 29 times for City last season having started the season as number one under Grant McCann.

He lost his place to Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter in early November, before regaining his place in February after Baxter picked up an injury. His last outing was in the win over Cardiff City during Easter.