Two apiece also for Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.

Here’s our line-up in 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Liam Cooper of Leeds United against Watford (Picture: PA)

Alex Bass (Bradford City)

The Bantams loanee has impressed with the club and made two fantastic saves to ensure that City came with a point from high-flying Northampton.

Defence

Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough)

Middlesbrough's Anfernee Dijksteel (right). (Picture: PA)

In strong form of late and was comfortably the best of a bad bunch on the day for Boro, who slumped to a shock home reverse to Hull.

Filip Uremovic (Sheffield United)

Granted, he missed a stoppage-time chance to grab all the glory against Bournemouth.

But in terms of why he was brought to the club - to defend - he was excellent and looked like he has been around for a good while.

Filip Uremovic of Sheffield Utd (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Commanding, diligent and made one great saving challenge to deny Philip Billing.

Liam Cooper (Leeds United)

Showed what Leeds missed in his absence during the winter with a rock-solid performance of defensive leader at Vicarage Road as United took another significant stride towards Premier League safety.

Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

Hull City's Jacob Greaves in action against Middlesbrough (Picture: PA)

Enjoying a fine season and policed Boro dangerman Flo Balogun well all game as City added to their list of impressive away scalps this season to record a season’s double over the Teessiders.

Midfield

Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday)

Heavily involved and a real force at Bolton for the Owls, who suffered last-gasp anguish. Luongo deserved better.

Adam Clayton (Doncaster Rovers)

The former Leeds, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough player produced comfortably his best performance of his time at Rovers, who maintained their slim chances of salvation in League One with victory over Crewe.

Sheffield Wednesday's Massimo Luongo. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Took responsibility and organised those around him.

Richie Smallwood (Hull City)

The ‘Dormanstown Destroyer’ enjoyed himself immensely against his hometown side and team where he started out in his career.

Perfect return to Teesside for the combative midfielder.

Forwards

Josh Martin (Doncaster Rovers)

A lively force against Crewe and answered his critics on the goalscoring front by finding the net.

Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday)

Another workaholic display from the Owls forward, who is stepping up to the plate at the business end of the season.

Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City)

Broke the deadlock at the Riverside with a shot which deceived Joe Lumley. Hull will do well to keep hold of the England under-21 player this summer.

Manager/head coach: Jesse Marsch (Leeds United)