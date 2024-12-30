Hull City, Leeds United and Rotherham United represented in 2024's final Yorkshire Team of the Week
There are three welcome candidates from Hull City, after their fine away win at Blackburn and two apiece for Championship leaders Leeds United and Bradford City.
Here’s the line-up in a 4-4-2 formation and who is the manager?
Goalkeeper
Sam Walker (Bradford City)
A solid performance to mark his 400th career appearance as a professional as City made it back-to-back festive home wins, with a 2-1 victory over Chesterfield.
Defence
Mael de Gevigney (Barnsley)
The Reds’ ‘Mr Consistency’ was on message once again at Peterborough as Darrell Clarke’s away-day kings recorded another success on the road.
Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United)
Found the net and was sturdy in his defensive work as the Londoner had an impact at both ends of the pitch against high-flying Stockport.
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)
Restored to the Boro starting line-up and excellent against top-two candidates Burnley. Made one brilliant goalline clearance in the stalemate.
Alfie Jones (Hull City)
Handed the captain’s armband and thrived on the sense of responsibility as lowly City secured a big psychological win in the context of their troubled campaign at Blackburn.
Midfield
Andre Brooks (Sheffield United)
Lit up a testing afternoon at the Lane with a fine goal and his contribution was duly recognised by Unitedites when he exited the fray in the second half.
Gustavo Puerta (Hull City)
Impressive at Ewood Park in the middle ground and hit the post with one strike.
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)
Showed what he brings to the United line-up with an authoritative performance in the middle of the pitch. Tidy, composed, broke up play effectively and was a dominant figure as Leeds went top with three points at Derby.
Antoni Sarcevic (Bradford City)
Found the net with the fit-again midfielder showing what he brings to the table with his best performance in a Bantams jersey so far.
Attackers
Ryan Longman (Hull City)
Grabbed the glory with his first Hull goal in almost two years and went close to another at Blackburn.
Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)
Finished off a glorious team move to continue his 2024-25 renaissance.
Manager/head coach: Graham Alexander (Bradford City)
