Hull City legend Michael Dawson on why John Egan is crucial to Championship survival bid
Former Sheffield United captain Egan is due to make his home debut when the Tigers welcome Norwich City on Saturday.
One of his predecessors in the centre of Hull's defence, Dawson, thinks Egan’s nous could be crucial in turning performances into much-needed victories, especially at home.
"John Egan’s experience is going to make a big difference," says Dawson. "He hasn't played a lot of football but when you get to 30-plus, you learn the game.
"Your physicality may be a little different but you have game-management and the right mindset."
With just 12 points all season, Hull have easily the Championship’s worst home record. They ought to have beaten Stoke City in their last home game, but saw a 1-0 lead turn into a 2-1 defeat.
"It's strange," says Dawson, who made 122 league appearances for the Tigers between 2014 and 2018. “Is it the expectation, the pressure? Do teams play differently?
"They took the lead against Stoke but didn't get the second goal and the opposition got back into the game. It's about game-management and riding a storm."
Dawson believes it is an area Egan can really help with.
"The calmness John Egan will bring, he's been there and done it, he's been through challenges in his career, he's ticked everything off from promotion to relegation, to injuries,” he says.
"I probably played a lot of my better football in my 30s. The pressure comes off you a little bit because you're just trying to help the younger players."
The ex-England defender was speaking to The Yorkshire Post at a Premier League More Than a Game event at Hull University. Hymers College, representing Hull City, won the regional heat of a girls under-11 Premier League Primary Stars tournament, and will play in June’s national final in Wolverhampton, along with runners-up Huddersfield Town. Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Leeds United and York City were the other Yorkshire clubs represented, with Dawson and former England, Leeds and Doncaster Belles winger Sue Smith providing coaching tips.
"For so many schoolgirls to have the opportunity to play at Molineux is credit to the Premier League," says Dawson. "People probably don't see the funding the Premier League put in so everybody has the opportunity to do what they want to."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.