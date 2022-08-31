Hull City line up Chelsea midfielder Xavier Simons as Andy Cannon speaks about his future

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old - who penned a new contract at Stamford Bridge earlier this summer until 2023 with the club having an option to extend the deal by another year - has also been linked with AFC Wimbledon

Simons' old deal was due to expire in June before he signed fresh terms with Watford, Norwich, Southampton and Brighton all keen on adding him to their own development squad ranks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another Chelsea player, in the shape of keeper Nathan Baxter, is currently at Hull.

The Tigers are keen on doing further business before the deadline, with Greek international Dimitrios Pelkas watching from the Loftus Road directors' box on Tuesday night in the 3-1 loss at QPR.

The 28-year-old Fenerbache midfielder watched the game alongside owner Acun Ilicali, having travelled from Istanbul to the UK on Monday to complete his medical and seal his move to East Yorkshire. He is set to train with the club for the first time later this week.

Meanwhile, midfielder Andy Cannon admits he is unsure what his future will hold after making his first City start in a year in midweek.

Hull City midfielder Andy Cannon (right), pictured in action against Middlesbrough rival Paddy McNair last season. Picture: PA

He said: "I've come back pre-season and worked my socks off. Every time I pull the shirt on, I'll try my hardest. We'll just see what happens, I'm not too sure at this moment in time.