Hull City 'locked in talks' with Aston Villa over ex-Cardiff City and Stoke City winger

Hull City are reportedly locked in talks with Aston Villa over winger Jaden Philogene.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:18 BST

That is according to Hull Live, who have claimed a deal for the 21-year-old could be struck this week.

Philogene is said to have been a long-term target of Tigers boss Liam Rosenior and Hull owner Acun Illicali has reportedly been “personally involved” in the deal.

The proposed move is said to be a permanent one, meaning Philogene’s five-year stay at Villa Park appears set to be coming to an end.

Hull City are reportedly locked in talks with Aston Villa over winger Jaden Philogene. Image: Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Hull City are reportedly locked in talks with Aston Villa over winger Jaden Philogene. Image: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

He has found first-team opportunities limited at Villa Park and was not involved in the club’s comfortable win over Everton at the weekend.

Although he has made just a handful of appearances for Villa, Philogene has gained senior experience across loan spells in the Championship with Stoke City and Cardiff City.

He also has England youth caps on his CV and was once linked with European giants including Barcelona.

However, it now appears Hull could be Philogene’s new permanent home.

