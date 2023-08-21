Hull City are reportedly locked in talks with Aston Villa over winger Jaden Philogene.

That is according to Hull Live, who have claimed a deal for the 21-year-old could be struck this week.

Philogene is said to have been a long-term target of Tigers boss Liam Rosenior and Hull owner Acun Illicali has reportedly been “personally involved” in the deal.

The proposed move is said to be a permanent one, meaning Philogene’s five-year stay at Villa Park appears set to be coming to an end.

He has found first-team opportunities limited at Villa Park and was not involved in the club’s comfortable win over Everton at the weekend.

Although he has made just a handful of appearances for Villa, Philogene has gained senior experience across loan spells in the Championship with Stoke City and Cardiff City.

He also has England youth caps on his CV and was once linked with European giants including Barcelona.