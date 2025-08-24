HULL CITY produced a lacklustre showing as their unbeaten start to the Championship season came crashing down at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic revealed afterwards he was without several players because of a virus at the club.

Goals from Ryan Hedges, Yuki Ohashi and Todd Cantwell saw Blackburn claim a first win of the league campaign against the Tigers, who followed up a goalless draw at Coventry and a 3-2 home win over Oxford with a lacklustre showing.

“Before this game we had a lot of problems with a virus and we missed some players,” revealed Jakirovic afterwards.

“Some of the players were ill for three days, they didn’t train, and we were short in some positions. But we were bad today.

“From the beginning of this game, I didn’t feel good energy or good intensity. When we conceded a goal, it was very difficult for us, we were not good on the ball. I can just congratulate Blackburn for this deserved win.”

Jakirovic will look for his side to respond against Bristol City on Saturday, adding: “It is very important for us because if we miss one or two players like today it is not easy for us.

“You can be punished in the Championship if you don’t do things well. You can find better solutions if you don’t play with fear.

TOUGH DAY: Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic is looking for better against Bristol City on Saturday. Picture: Scott Heppell/PA

“In the transitions we didn’t sprint and that may be because of the virus.”

Rovers claimed the lead through Hedges who got onto a ball behind the defence from Augustus Kargbo before chipping over Ivor Pandur with 18 minutes gone.

Blackburn doubled their lead less than two minutes into the second half as Cantwell’s low free-kick found an unmarked Hedges in the left channel and his low cross was side-footed home by Ohashi.

Rovers soon made it 3-0 as Cantwell fired in from the edge of the area after Hull failed to clear from an Alebiosu break down the right.

Hull City: Pandur, Drameh, McCarthy, Egan, Giles, Slater (Belloumi 85), Lundstram, Gelhardt (Williams 85), Palmer (Joseph 56), Ndala (Akintola 68), McBurnie. Unused substitutes: Phillips, Vaughan, Brown, Shehu, Ashbee.

Blackburn Rovers: Toth, Alebiosu, Hyam, McLoughlin, Y Ribeiro, Tronstad, Tavares (Montgomery 69), Kargbo (Henriksson 70), Cantwell, Hedges (De Neve 86), Ohashi (Gueye 86). Unused substitutes: Miller, Pickering, Wharton, Tyjon, Goddard.