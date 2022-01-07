Hull City manager Grant McCann wants FA Cup replacements to grab their chance

Hull City v Bristol City. Hull's Grant McCann. 11th December 2021. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

McCann plans to name a “strong” side against Premier League opponents and Tom Huddlestone leads a list of players back in contention but the injury picture is mixed.

Mallik Wilks is expected to be out for eight weeks with a broken metatarsal, left-back Callum Elder three with a groin problem and Josh Magennis a hamstring injury McCann says is more about fatigue, and only likely to keep him out of one game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Wilks and Magennis his preferred options at the head of what has recently been a 3-5-2, it opens the door for others.

“We’re fortunate we’ve got good options - people like Keane (Lewis-Potter), Tyler Smith, Ryan Longman can play as a nine, and Tom Eaves has been training well,” argued the coach. “It’s an opportunity for others now to go and stamp their authority on it and keep the shirt.

Even with a takeover led by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali still to be signed off, Hull are looking to recruit this month. Until or unless it goes through they will only be allowed free transfers and loans up to a maximum squad size of 25. Wilks’s injury may make a centre-forward even more appealing.

“I was disappointed for Mallik because although he hasn’t been in the goalscoring form he’s shown since he’s been at the football club, he must have 30 goals since he’s been here (in 88 appearances in all competitions),” said McCann. “It’s been stop-start for him this season. He missed a big chunk at the start through injury.

“He came back, started to find his feet a little and now he’s looking at another eight weeks out.

“Callum wanted to carry on in (Saturday’s) game. The last thing we wanted him to do was tear his groin and lose him for two or three months so we made the right call to get him off the pitch at that time.”

Huddlestone, Matt Ingram and Will Jarvis are back, and the former England midfielder could be especially valuable.