It means the Tigers could go through a crucial period of their season between international breaks without a permanent coach for more than half of them.

Dawson has already been in charge for three matches since coach Shota Arveladze was sacked on the morning of a match against Luton Town. The former defender oversaw a victory over Wigan Athletic but it has been sandwiched by two defeats.

Initially the Tigers had set unofficial targets to bring a new coach in for the Wigan game, then before the short trip to Huddersfield Town. Now the hope is to have someone in place by the time they host Blackburn Rovers on October 29.

CARETAKER: Hull City's stand-in coach Andy Dawson

It has now been confirmed Dawson will take pre-match media duties for Sunday's game against Birmingham, with the press conference scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Dawson remains a popular figure on the terraces as he was during his playing days. He got a good reaction from his players against the Latics but the other performances were disappointing and the club looks in need of some certainty.

Hull failed to act for 13 days during the last international break, only to sack Arveladze on the day it ended. They have 11 games during the period between now and the break for the World Cup and could be without a permanent coach for more than half of them.

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins was identified as their first choice and watched the win over Wigan but it was decided the next day the two parties would not be able to agree on his demands.