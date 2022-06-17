Hull City: Matt Ingram says Tigers can take inspiration from Huddersfield Town

The goalkeeper, who made 29 league appearances for Hull last term, has signed a new three-year deal with the Tigers, with the club having an option of a further year.

After being dropping out of the first-team due to the form of loanee Nathan Baxter, the former Wycombe and QPR player ended last season on an emergency loan at Luton, which saw him play four times, including both play-off semi-finals against Huddersfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I don’t know what their odds (Luton’s and Huddersfield’s) were at the beginning of last season, but their odds for promotion would have both been right down there.

Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram. Picture: Tony Johnson

“It gives anyone in this league inspiration that they can be the ones in the play-offs and get promoted.

“When I walked in the (Luton) dressing room, I saw similar qualities there to our one (at Hull). We have as much ability in our dressing room as they do. Things just came together for them.”

It remains to be seen who Ingram battles it out for first-team duties in goal against in the new season with City linked with a renewed move for Chelsea’s Baxter, although reports in London have stressed that he may stay put.

Meanwhile, Hull’s England Under-20 keeper Harvey Cartwright has been linked with a loan move to Peterborough United.

On the club potentially bringing back Baxter, he added: “We had a great working relationship and we got on really well.

“We pushed each other every day. There is going to be competition whoever comes in. If it is Nathan, then that is great as we have worked with each other before and we get on really well.

“You look at last year and I think there was only one (Championship) team that used one goalkeeper for the whole of the season. Doing that is becoming tougher and tougher.

“But without a shadow of a doubt, I want to nail down the number one spot and keep it if I can.”