Hull City midfield Oscar Zambrano handed verdict in doping ban appeal, according to reports

On-loan Hull City midfielder Oscar Zambrano's doping ban has been reduced on appeal, according to reports.

Although the Court of Administration for Sport are yet to publish the decision on the case, Hull Live are reporting Zambrano will be able to return to football in early November.

By then, Zambrano will no longer be a Hull player, having joined on a season-long loan from LDU Quito last summer, but they could decide to make the move permanent now they know when he will be available again.

Hull took the then-20-year-old midfielder aware of the risk involved. Zambrano had already been charged with breaking articles six and seven of the South American Football Confederation's doping regulations after testing positive for a banned substance after the second leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final in March 2024.

However, after speaking to the player, Hull owner/chairman Acun Ilicali decided to gamble that he might win his case.

The offence can carry a two-year punishment but Zambrano was banned for an initial 16 months after being found guilty in November. His appeal has shaved four months off the ban.

Zambrano made eight appearances for the Tigers, including five starts, and featured in all three wins under previous coach Tim Walter. He only goal came in the 4-1 win over Cardiff City.