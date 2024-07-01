Hull City midfielder and former Millwall, Birmingham City and Stoke City player leaves club by mutual consent

HULL CITY midfielder Ryan Woods has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The former Birmingham City, Millwall, Stoke City and Brentford player joined from Blues on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 and had a year left on his contract.

The 30-year-old had two loan spells in League One last term, initially joining Bristol Rovers on a season long-loan last summer after being told by then manager Liam Rosenior that he was no longer in the club's plans and was free to leave East Yorkshire.

His final City start came in mid-February 2023.

Woods was recalled by Hull in January after featuring 16 times for Rovers, including 12 League One appearances.