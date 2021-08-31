The MKM Stadium, home of Hull City AFC.

Wood, 19, made his City debut in their Carabao Cup tie against Wigan earlier this month and has now been allowed to head out to the Iron to aid his development.

His loan departure follows the exit of teenage defender Andy Smith, who joined Salford City on loan for the remainder of the campaign on Monday.

Speaking about the future of several young players including Wood and Smith late last week, head coach Grant McCann said: "There is a possibility and maybe one or two might want to go and play some football, particularly some the younger ones, I would say.

“There has been a lot of interest in people like Harry Wood, Andy Smith and Harvey Cartwright – young boys who are ready now to go and play in League One or League Two in our opinion.

“They are excellent young players.

“There has been quite a bit of interest. But as I always say, we don’t send them to clubs just for the sake of it. We have to understand the manager and how they play and if they are going to fit that system and get game time.

"Ideally, we’d like to get those young players some game time. It is about the right place and environment.”