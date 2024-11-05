Hull City midfielder hit with anti-doping ban as transfer gamble fails to pay off

Hull City's gamble with Oscar Zambrano has not paid off after the Ecuadorian midfielder was suspended by the South American authorities for a doping offence.

The charge was hanging over the 20-year-old when he signed on loan from LDU QUito in the summer, but Hull took a "Nothing ventured, nothing gained" attitude.

In the end, it was closer to the latter.

Zambrano made five starts and three substitute appearances for the Tigers, scoring once.

He played in all three wins Hull have had this season, but has lost his place in midfield as Gustavo Puerta, Xavier Simons and Regan Slater have established themselves there.

The offences Zambrano was charged with, against articles 6 and 7 of the CONMEBOL anti-doping regulations, typically carry a two-year sentence but no punishment has yet been laid out in this case.

It was reported that the Ecuadorian FA investigated after Zambrano after he tested posiutive for a banned substance after the second leg of March's Recopa Sudamericana final. He was withdrawn from a subsequent league match but allowed to continue playing for LDU Quito whilst the matter was investigated.

"He has an issue, but about this issue, we believe in him," Hull owner/chairman Acun Ilicali told a members forum in August.

BANNED Oscar Zambrano of Hull City

"He told us his story and his problem is that he's in danger of getting banned but we think he is innocent. He just explained everything to us and that's the reason we will be able to get him with this budget.

"If anything comes of course, there will not be any damage (to the club) and we will take this risk, so for us, it is okay."

A club statement said Zambrano will exercise his right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but his suspension kicks in with immediate effect.

Hull coach Tim Walter insists that despite having started the last three games together, Puerta, Simons and Slater are not cemented in but they have impressed him with what they bring.

"They're really good at counter-pressing, they know the situations and how we play, they find the spaces," said the German. "Maybe they can do it even more and they can score even more.