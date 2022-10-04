Hull City need to bring in a permanent boss fast says coach - but it won't be Carlos Carvahal or Carlos Corberan

Dawson takes charge of the Tigers for Wednesday night's match with Wigan Athletic, with owner Acun Illcali due to meet with players on Tuesday after taking the decision to part company with Arveladze late last week.

A raft of names have been linked with the post including ex-Sheffield Wednesday chief Corberan, who quickly moved to the top of the betting following the axing of the Georgian.

But Carvalhal, sacked by United Arab Emirates side Al Wahda on Monday, is reportedly not a candidate.

Former Sheffield Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal. Picture: Steve Ellis

Former Huddersfield Town head coach Corberan, also available after a brief spell in Greek football at Olympiacos, is also not a contender, according to reports.

On the need to bring in a permanent appointment sooner rather than later, Dawson said: "I think it is. We have obviously got the World Cup (break) coming up in November and eight games in October and November. It is really important that one, we pick points up and two, we get that stability to move forward because the season will be over before we know it.