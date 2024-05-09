Hull City next manager: New favourite emerges ahead of Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City men and Will Still

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th May 2024, 10:59 BST
Hull City supporters are still waiting to learn who will be their head coach for the 2024/25 season.

After missing out on the Championship play-offs, Hull opted to part company with Liam Rosenior and seek a new figure for the next campaign. It was a decision that shocked many, considering the progress made on Rosenior’s watch.

Hull’s owner and chairman, Acun Ilicali, has since explained the axe was wielded due to a difference of opinion on playing style. Speaking recently, he said: "It was a difference in opinions. Liam is a very good coach and will be very successful. He is young and is a very good character who makes the team love him.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

“There are so many positive things, but at the end of the day me and my team are dreaming of something for this club and there is a football style we want to see on the pitch.

"I can't say what the biggest difference is. Liam's football philosophy is very good and may be successful but we didn't see it suiting our character for the future."

Hull have an ambitious owner but they must be shrewd when it comes to appointing their next head coach. A poor choice risks squandering progress made and alienating fans they have worked so hard to get on side.

Here are the latest BetVictor favourites to be Hull’s next head coach.

Here are the favourites for the head coach role at Hull City.

1. Favourites for Hull City job

Here are the favourites for the head coach role at Hull City. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

2. 16. Gary Rowett

33/1 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

3. 15. Steve Bruce

33/1 Photo: MICHAEL STEELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

4. 14. Simon Grayson

33/1 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Cardiff CitySheffield WednesdayHull

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.