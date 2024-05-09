After missing out on the Championship play-offs, Hull opted to part company with Liam Rosenior and seek a new figure for the next campaign. It was a decision that shocked many, considering the progress made on Rosenior’s watch.

Hull’s owner and chairman, Acun Ilicali, has since explained the axe was wielded due to a difference of opinion on playing style. Speaking recently, he said: "It was a difference in opinions. Liam is a very good coach and will be very successful. He is young and is a very good character who makes the team love him.

“There are so many positive things, but at the end of the day me and my team are dreaming of something for this club and there is a football style we want to see on the pitch.

"I can't say what the biggest difference is. Liam's football philosophy is very good and may be successful but we didn't see it suiting our character for the future."

Hull have an ambitious owner but they must be shrewd when it comes to appointing their next head coach. A poor choice risks squandering progress made and alienating fans they have worked so hard to get on side.

Here are the latest BetVictor favourites to be Hull’s next head coach.