Hull City officially appoint former Sheffield Wednesday stalwart and ex-Leeds United coach
The 66-year-old has held similar recruitment roles at Swansea City and Burnley, where he also served as chief scout and has previously scouted for Cardiff City and Watford. Hodge will work closely with sporting director Jared Dublin and oversee the club’s recruitment department.
"I’m pleased to be joining the club,” said Hodge.
"Seeing the infrastructure that is in place and the number of people that work here, this is a big club and a project I’m excited to get my teeth into.
"The chairman is very ambitious, and I have known Jared for years and believe we can work well together.
"We have conversations daily, sometimes two or three times a day.
"We have already got the ball rolling, and the lads here have already done the pre-work. As a department, we will discuss players in great depth. It’s about mixing my ideas with theirs and sharing opinions.
"If you watch players and combine it with the data, and have good people within your unit, then there is a better chance that you will get it right.”