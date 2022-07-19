Juve invited City officials over to Turin recently for a meeting to talk about a possible tie-in between the clubs, with the Italian giants having several working collaborations with a number of clubs across the continent and globe.

Kesler told Hull Live: "The chairman and I were invited across by them, and I want to thank their management for personally inviting us. We discussed future collaboration - our international network is expanding.

"When I talk about this (in detail) for the first time, I will talk about the structure. Juventus have collaborations with clubs throughout the world and most of them are on an official basis.

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler (right), chairman and owner Acun Ilicali (centre) and CEO Jim Rodwell (left) pose for pictures on the pitch at their unveiling in the winter. Picture: PA

"We are so exposed and the chairman has such a big network. We said why commit to something (so early) even though it's a big club, why commit to only one project as a collaboration.

"Let's trust and sit around the table and see how it progresses. We have a lot to offer to Juventus, and they have 145 professional players and they're all high calibre, but maybe not high enough for their starting line-up, but good enough for the Championship and maybe from the Championship to the Premier League.

"They're looking to move some of their players to bigger leagues to good clubs. We said to them that we're not just a bus station, we're trying to build a legacy here, so if the players fit into this legacy then we're more than welcome to take them."