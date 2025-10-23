Hull City on FA charge after feisty game at Birmingham City

Hull City have been charged with failing to control their players and/or coaches during last week's feisty Championship game at Birmingham City.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred around 42 minutes into the game at St Andrew's, which the Tigers went on to win 3-2.

Hull's Kyle Joseph caught Patrick Roberts near to the dugout but referee Ruebyn Ricardo waved play on, only for it to stop when Birmingham committed a foul.

That prompted a melee on the halfway line involving almost all the players, including both goalkeepers, as well as security staff who came onto the pitch to separate them. There was also an angry exchange of words on the touchline.

Hull coach Sergej Jakirovic claimed after the game that his opposite number Chris Davies had sworn at him, and that a member of security told him to "go back to Croatia". Birmingham denied his claims after an internal investigation which apparently did not take evidence from anyone from Hull.

Jakirovic was booked, causing him to be suspended from the touchline for Tuesday's 2-1 win over Leicetser City after three cautions this season.

Blues goalkepper Bradley Mayo was also charged with acting improperly and/or using insulting words/behaviour towards the match officials in the tunnel after the game.

Birmingham's former Sheffield United captain Jack Robinson, who had scored an own goal, was later sent off for foul and abusive language.

FLASHPOINT: Birmingham City manager Chris Davies clashes with Hull City assistant coach Marko Salatovic (Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

It was the first time Birmingham had lost a home league match since April 2024.

Birmingham were fined £100,000 for an incident against Ipswich Town on the opening day of the season. It was their fifth such offence in 12 months, although an incident at Wrexham in September 2024 will now fall off their charge sheet for the past year.