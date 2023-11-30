Providing you were not there to watch, coach or play for Rotherham United, there was so much to enjoy about Hull City's performance on Tuesday but coach Liam Rosenior has a sharp eye for detail and one of the things which gave him most pleasure came from the crowd.

Not helped by a small away contingent – because following the Millers on their travels is soul-destroying now – or the temperature, 18,766 was far fewer than the exhibition of football Hull laid on to win 4-1 deserved. All pace, passing and movement, the frosty Tigers were great.

For the players it was just about having fun, whether it was Jaden Philogene backheeling into the net in the ninth minute, Tyler Morton's flick to give lift-off to the move which ended in Scott Twine's first Hull goal or Jacob Greaves' Franz Beckenbauer impression, bursting forward to force a Viktor Johansson save.

For home fans who sang for Acun Ilicali and former Tiger Tom Eaves to give them a wave – the chairman obliged, the Rotherham substitute obviously could not – it was as much a reminder of how brilliant the beautiful game is as it was for the shivering away fans of how miserable this stupid sport is.

Although Rosenior sees entertaining as part of his brief – apologising afterwards for substituting the brilliant Philogene – the revelry was not what resonated most with him.

"The fans now clap (goalkeeper) Ryan Allsop for playing out from the back and finding a winger on the diagonal from inviting the press," he said proudly. "I always say in my programme notes we're all in this together so for the fans now to see the benefits of the way we're playing is really important."

It is easier when you are winning.

"The best way for us to score goals is by doing that, it's not just passing around for the sake of it," stressed a beaming Twine.

"We've played that well in the first half before but haven't scored, then it doesn't look like we've played well."

Tuesday was not a big test for Hull. Grant Hall's sloppy backpass set them on the way to a fifth-minute lead doubled by Philogene's audacity – "It was a bit of a joke, that one," said an admiring Twine.

A Millers side with one point on the road in 2023-24 and no away wins for over a year seemed to know full well they would lose, even before Johansson's save gave Twine a 20th-minute tap-in from a yard.

But Rosenior's tenure as a whole has been a test of patience. Their passing around the back – as he says, actually asking for trouble – is not for the faint-hearted.

He has drawn more games than he has won (20-16). Even earlier this season, outplaying teams at home without finishing them off was a theme, now Rosenior has finally won three on the trot at the MKM as a manager. Philogene's second goal, three minutes into the second half to make it 4-0 showed ruthlessness and professionalism.

Nights like Tuesday show the value of sticking by a coach who knows what he is doing and believes in it in an era where five bad results get too many the sack.

Rosenior claimed to be too engrossed in the game to enjoy it on the night, but should be lapping it up now.

"I'll enjoy watching it back because it was the type of football I believe in, the type of football I've been working so hard to bring to the club over a year," he said.

"It's easy for me in my first press conference to say I want to play expansive football and to play out from the back but it takes time.

"You have to do it the right way, to build the blocks. For us to be performing at that level from where we were when I joined (in November 2022) makes me really proud – not of myself but the players and the staff who have worked really hard.

"I think everyone can now see what I was trying to say was to come but it has to continue."

And the patience cannot just go one way.

Twine's goal adds to two assists in 16 Championship appearances for Hull. For an attacking midfielder on loan at play-off wannabes from a Premier League side, those numbers are not good enough. But Rosenior sees the whole picture.

"His performances have been top, I mean it," he insisted.

"Look at what he does for us tactically, how we can now be more front-footed in our press because he knits together our team, especially from the No 10 position.

"The thing with Scott is he does so many unseen things – his movement, his understanding, his intelligence in our press and our defensive shape, he's a leader, he helps Liam (Delap) with his press."

With Ozan Tufan and Adama Traore on Tuesday's bench – depth the Millers can only dream of – it is not as if Rosenior lacks alternatives.

"He's given me the most confidence I could ask for,” said Twine.

"When the goals weren't going in it was tough but I worked as hard as I can. For one to fall to me like it did, I couldn't have asked for an easier one, to be honest."