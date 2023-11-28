Liam Rosenior said he almost felt sorry for the crowd only letting them watch 63 minutes of scintilating football from Jaden Philogene but perhaps Hull City's manager was showing the ruhtlessness he was so glad to see from his team.

The winger scored twice in a 4-1 win over Rotherham United, the first an audacious backheel which set the tone for the joyous football to follow.

But with another game at home to Watford on Saturday more pressing than a hat-trick, Philogene was substituted midway through the second half.

"I almost felt bad for the crowd to take him off but I need him fresh for Saturday," said Rosenior, who saw his time record three straight home wins for the first time.

"Jaden's been top. All of the young players who've come here have shown their improvement but they're showing they're enjoying playing in this way and being at this club, which is brilliant.

"I'm loving working with not just him, all of the players.

"It's not about jusr one individual, it's about the group and I thought as a group our team performance was outstanding."

Hull have played plenty of good football this season without killing teams off. But with three goals in Tuesday's opening 20 minutes there were no such complaints this time.

DELIGHTED: Liam Rosenior celebrates Jaden Philogene's second goal for Hull City

"The ruthlessness was there," said Rosenior proudly. It sounds crazy to say but I remember Southamton and a few otrher games at home where the performance was actually quite similar without the end product. Today we had the end product.

"Some of it was a joy to watch but what we have to do is make sure that's a consistent performance. That has to be our level becuase when we play like that we're a very difficult team to stop."

That ruthlessness did not extend to a clean sheet, Grant Hall heading a goal for Rotherham at 4-0 down.

"I was raging," said the manger. "I was furious because I'm a defender by trade and at heart but what helps is when you start the game as we do and you can put yourself in a comfortable position, those moments don't hurt you as much.

