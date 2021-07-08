Hull City placed under transfer embargo

The MKM Stadium, home of Hull City.

The EFL's new Embargo Reporting Service - which has come into effect this month after clubs approved an amendment to the regulations to allow the governing body to publish a list of those clubs under registration embargoes on their official website - announced the development on Wednesday night

The Championship clubs who are now operating under restrictions are Hull Derby County and Reading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull's embargo is due to 'conditions under a monitored loan agreement' but it does not reportedly relate to any of the club's recent transfers.

City brought in Brighton loanee Ryan Longman earlier this week, the club's fifth arrival of the summer after the earlier captures of Nathan Baxter, Randell Williams, George Moncur and Andy Cannon.

Longman and Baxter have arrived on loan from top-flight clubs, who are expected to pay the salaries of both, while Williams, Moncur and Cannon have arrived on free transfers.