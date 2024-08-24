Hull City player ratings as best performer is limited to second-half cameo
The hosts’ football was fluid but largely lacked the wit to break down a resolute Lions side who took their first point of the campaign. The end result was a 0-0 draw.
There were few startling displays from the Tigers, with the best by players who were prepared to be more direct in their play.
Ivor Pandur – good save early on as he kept his first clean sheet in English football 6
Lewie Coyle – popped up here, there and everywhere and was at least willing to have a shot, going close a few times 7
Alfie Jones – quietly went about his business 6
Sean McLoughlin – appeared in midfield from time to time but can be loose in possession 5
Ryan Giles – did not see enough of him 6
Regan Slater – energetic in midfield and had a few pot-shots 6
Oscar Zambrano – making a big transition in his first football on loan from South America, but the holding midfielder looked off the pace 5
Abdulkadir Omur – not a natural right winger and it showed, even more so when he was replaced 5
Marvin Mehem – missed the target at an early free-kick and did not catch the eye much after that 5
Liam Millar – your hopes were raised when Hull got the ball to him, especially in the first half, but his crosses did not find their men 6
Mason Burstow – his movement created a good first-chance he could not finish, but not enough from him 6
Substitutes:
Chris Bedia (for Burstow, 58) – a significant upgrade at centre-forward, denied an overhead kick goal by a point-blank save 6
WIll Jarvis (for Omur, 58) – would have easily been Hull's man of the match had he played the full 90 minutes, just for showing some directness 7
Xavier Simons (for Zambrano, 58) – increased the goal threat with a couple of late chances 5
Cody Drameh (Giles, 71) – Hull debut 5
Tyrell Sellars-Fleming (for Millar, 88) – N/A
Not used: Hughes, Burns, Jacob, Racioppi.
