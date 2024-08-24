Hull City player ratings as best performer is limited to second-half cameo

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 24th Aug 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 15:03 BST
Hull City were held to a third draw in their first three matches of the Championship season by Millwall.

The hosts’ football was fluid but largely lacked the wit to break down a resolute Lions side who took their first point of the campaign. The end result was a 0-0 draw.

There were few startling displays from the Tigers, with the best by players who were prepared to be more direct in their play.

Ivor Pandur – good save early on as he kept his first clean sheet in English football 6

Lewie Coyle – popped up here, there and everywhere and was at least willing to have a shot, going close a few times 7

Alfie Jones – quietly went about his business 6

Sean McLoughlin – appeared in midfield from time to time but can be loose in possession 5

Ryan Giles – did not see enough of him 6

DIRECT: Hull City winger Will Jarvis

Regan Slater – energetic in midfield and had a few pot-shots 6

Oscar Zambrano – making a big transition in his first football on loan from South America, but the holding midfielder looked off the pace 5

Abdulkadir Omur – not a natural right winger and it showed, even more so when he was replaced 5

Marvin Mehem – missed the target at an early free-kick and did not catch the eye much after that 5

Liam Millar – your hopes were raised when Hull got the ball to him, especially in the first half, but his crosses did not find their men 6

Mason Burstow – his movement created a good first-chance he could not finish, but not enough from him 6

Substitutes:

Chris Bedia (for Burstow, 58) – a significant upgrade at centre-forward, denied an overhead kick goal by a point-blank save 6

WIll Jarvis (for Omur, 58) – would have easily been Hull's man of the match had he played the full 90 minutes, just for showing some directness 7

Xavier Simons (for Zambrano, 58) – increased the goal threat with a couple of late chances 5

Cody Drameh (Giles, 71) – Hull debut 5

Tyrell Sellars-Fleming (for Millar, 88) – N/A

Not used: Hughes, Burns, Jacob, Racioppi.

