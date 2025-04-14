Hull City player ratings as Ivor Pandur catches the eye in 1-1 draw with Coventry City
The Sky Blues were the better side but the Tigers had a goalkeeper on top of his game and a spirit that meant they stayed in the game long enough for substitute Abu Kamara to nick a 1-1 draw.
Ivor Pandur – has come on so much since he was thrown to the lions at the start of the season. Five big saves 9
Lewie Coyle – got forward well without enough end product and found Hadji Wright hard to contain 6
John Egan – struggled to keep a lid on Ellis Simms at times, though that is no easy task 6
Charlie Hughes – unfortunate with the own goal 6
Sean McLoughlin – one terrific block but with little midfield protection, Coventry City got in behind all the defenders too easily 6
Steven Alzate – made a brilliant tackle which lead to Kasey Palmer's chances, but takes his share of the blame for a midfield that was too easy to play through 5
Regan Slater – like Alzate, he left his defence too exposed 5
Joe Gelhardt – lively but with little to show for it 6
Kasey Palmer – Matt Grimes denied him brilliantly but he really should have scored the rebound on a night when he promised much more than he delivered 5
Lincoln – one great pass to pick out Gelhardt, but not much else 5
Joao Pedro – little impact leading the line 5
Substitutes:
Abu Kamara (for Palmer, 58) – another important goal for the winger 7
Nordin Amrabat (for Lincoln, 58) – fair to say his introduction or the double-substitution in general was not well received but he linked well with Kamara 6
Alfie Jones (for Egan, 77) – kept chances to a minimum 5
Cody Drameh (for Coyle, 87) – N/A
Matt Crooks (for Alzate, 87) – N/A
Not used: Puerta, Joseph, Lo-Tutala, Burstow.
