Hull City player ratings as Ivor Pandur catches the eye in 1-1 draw with Coventry City

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 14th Apr 2025, 22:51 BST
Hull City claimed a valuable point from promotion-chasing Coventry City in a game of two deflected goals.

The Sky Blues were the better side but the Tigers had a goalkeeper on top of his game and a spirit that meant they stayed in the game long enough for substitute Abu Kamara to nick a 1-1 draw.

Ivor Pandur – has come on so much since he was thrown to the lions at the start of the season. Five big saves 9

Lewie Coyle – got forward well without enough end product and found Hadji Wright hard to contain 6

John Egan – struggled to keep a lid on Ellis Simms at times, though that is no easy task 6

Charlie Hughes – unfortunate with the own goal 6

Sean McLoughlin – one terrific block but with little midfield protection, Coventry City got in behind all the defenders too easily 6

Steven Alzate – made a brilliant tackle which lead to Kasey Palmer's chances, but takes his share of the blame for a midfield that was too easy to play through 5

IN THE PINK: Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)IN THE PINK: Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)
IN THE PINK: Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Regan Slater – like Alzate, he left his defence too exposed 5

Joe Gelhardt – lively but with little to show for it 6

Kasey Palmer Matt Grimes denied him brilliantly but he really should have scored the rebound on a night when he promised much more than he delivered 5

Lincoln – one great pass to pick out Gelhardt, but not much else 5

MISSES: Kasey Palmer (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)MISSES: Kasey Palmer (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)
MISSES: Kasey Palmer (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Joao Pedro – little impact leading the line 5

Substitutes:

Abu Kamara (for Palmer, 58) – another important goal for the winger 7

Nordin Amrabat (for Lincoln, 58) – fair to say his introduction or the double-substitution in general was not well received but he linked well with Kamara 6

Alfie Jones (for Egan, 77) – kept chances to a minimum 5

Cody Drameh (for Coyle, 87) – N/A

Matt Crooks (for Alzate, 87) – N/A

Not used: Puerta, Joseph, Lo-Tutala, Burstow.

