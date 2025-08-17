Hull City player ratings as the star returns, with supporting roles from vibrant attackers

Hull City were made to wait until added time to claim a 3-2 win over Oxford United.

But it was what they deserved for a vibrant attacking performance, slightly undermined by some ropey defending.

Here is how the home players rated.

Ivor Pandur – could have done better with Oxford's second goal 5

Cody Drameh – the defender got forward well, but gave his team and himself some headaches with a sloppily-conceded corner that ended up being thumped into him 6

John Egan – unable to make light of the absence of Semi Ajayi 5

Charlie Hughes – the crowd favourite did his job well 6

Ryan Giles – provided the assist for McBurnie's winner 6

INSTANT IMPACT: Joe Gelhardt (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Matt Crooks – his contribution to Hull's attacking play extended beyond his goal, but the defence lacked protection 7

John Lundstram – played some gorgeous first-half passes 7

Kasey Palmer – energetic and adventurous in the hole 7

Joe Gelhardt – the star turn is back, announcing it with a goal inside two minutes 8

MATCH-WINNER: Oli McBurnie (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Joe Ndala – bright, and not chained to the left wing 7

Oli McBurnie – a winner and two assists. Not the worst day's work 8

Substitutes:

David Akintola (for Ndala, 69) – bright on his debut 6

Abu Kamara (for Palmer, 69) – kept Oxford honest 6

Kyle Joseph (for Gelhardt, 87) – N/A

Regan Slater (for Crooks, 87) – N/A

Akin Famewo (for McBurnie, 90+7) – N/A