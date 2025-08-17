Hull City player ratings as the star returns, with supporting roles from vibrant attackers
But it was what they deserved for a vibrant attacking performance, slightly undermined by some ropey defending.
Here is how the home players rated.
Ivor Pandur – could have done better with Oxford's second goal 5
Cody Drameh – the defender got forward well, but gave his team and himself some headaches with a sloppily-conceded corner that ended up being thumped into him 6
John Egan – unable to make light of the absence of Semi Ajayi 5
Charlie Hughes – the crowd favourite did his job well 6
Ryan Giles – provided the assist for McBurnie's winner 6
Matt Crooks – his contribution to Hull's attacking play extended beyond his goal, but the defence lacked protection 7
John Lundstram – played some gorgeous first-half passes 7
Kasey Palmer – energetic and adventurous in the hole 7
Joe Gelhardt – the star turn is back, announcing it with a goal inside two minutes 8
Joe Ndala – bright, and not chained to the left wing 7
Oli McBurnie – a winner and two assists. Not the worst day's work 8
Substitutes:
David Akintola (for Ndala, 69) – bright on his debut 6
Abu Kamara (for Palmer, 69) – kept Oxford honest 6
Kyle Joseph (for Gelhardt, 87) – N/A
Regan Slater (for Crooks, 87) – N/A
Akin Famewo (for McBurnie, 90+7) – N/A
Not used: Phillips, Williams, Brown, McCarthy.