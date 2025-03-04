Hull City player ratings: 'Classy', 'energetic' and 'regularly had the beating of his man'

Hull City claimed an important 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

The Tigers fully deserved their win over disappointing opponents on a night which was al abut attacking for them.

Ivor Pandur – got a free ticket to a Championship game 6

Lewie Coyle – supported Abu Kamara well 6

Alfie Jones – a quiet night from him but he made one tremendous interception from a Matthew Sorinola free-kick 7

Charlie Hughes – got forward and caused problems 7

Sean McLoughlin – with little defending to do, he got forward well and got plenty of shots in 7

Gustavo Puerta – quality performance, and threaded a lovely throughball to Joao Pedro for the second 7

STAR PERFORMER: Joe Gelhardt (30) (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Steven Alzate – steady away whilst others caught the eye 6

Abu Kamara – gifted with a tap-in on a day when he regularly had the beating of his man 7

Joe Gelhardt – his well-taken goal was just reward for a really classy performance 8

Kyle Joseph – energetic down the left 6

GOAL: Abu Kamara (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Joao Pedro – bright throughout 7

Substitutes:

Kasey Palmer (for Joseph, 84) – N/A

Regan Slater (for Alzate, 84) – N/A

Mason Burstow (for Gelhardt, 90) – N/A

Cody Drameh (for Kamara, 90+3) – N/A