Hull City player ratings: 'Classy', 'energetic' and 'regularly had the beating of his man'
The Tigers fully deserved their win over disappointing opponents on a night which was al abut attacking for them.
Ivor Pandur – got a free ticket to a Championship game 6
Lewie Coyle – supported Abu Kamara well 6
Alfie Jones – a quiet night from him but he made one tremendous interception from a Matthew Sorinola free-kick 7
Charlie Hughes – got forward and caused problems 7
Sean McLoughlin – with little defending to do, he got forward well and got plenty of shots in 7
Gustavo Puerta – quality performance, and threaded a lovely throughball to Joao Pedro for the second 7
Steven Alzate – steady away whilst others caught the eye 6
Abu Kamara – gifted with a tap-in on a day when he regularly had the beating of his man 7
Joe Gelhardt – his well-taken goal was just reward for a really classy performance 8
Kyle Joseph – energetic down the left 6
Joao Pedro – bright throughout 7
Substitutes:
Kasey Palmer (for Joseph, 84) – N/A
Regan Slater (for Alzate, 84) – N/A
Mason Burstow (for Gelhardt, 90) – N/A
Cody Drameh (for Kamara, 90+3) – N/A
Not used: Egan, Lincoln, Jacob, Amrabat, Lo-Tutala.
