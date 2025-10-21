Hull City player ratings – effort and quality combine for high marks all round

Hull City made it three wins in a row by seeing off Leicester City 2-1 on Tuesday.

Ivor Pandur – not worked as much he should have been, but did what was asked of him 7

Cody Drameh – decent display from the right-back 6

Semi Ajayi – showed Hull what they have been missing when he was out injured 7

Charlie Hughes – a big block late on 7

Ryan Giles – a shame to see him go off injured after yet another good performance from left-back 8

Amir Hadziahmetovic – showed composure on the ball in the absence of John Lundstram 7

FULL SHIFT: Hull City's Liam Millar after opening the scoring (Image:: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Regan Slater – the usual all-energy midfield performance 6

Joe Gelhardt – blotted his copybook with a second-half dive but his attacking play was excellent with a goal and an assist 8

Matt Crooks – even when he slipped it worked out well as he knitted together the Tigers' attacking play from the hole 7

Liam Millar – brilliant in the first half, understandable faded in the second – it was unfair to ask him to play 90 minutes on his first start for a year 7

GOAL: Joe Gelhardt (Image:: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Kyle Joseph – his finishing was erratic but his workrate was terrific, not giving Jannik Vestergaard a minute's peace 7

Substitutes:

Akin Famewo (for Giles, 53) – given a hard time by Abdul Fatawu 5

Darko Gyabi (for Hadziahmetovic, 73) – got stuck in, as his team needed him to 5

Estin Destan (for Joseph, 73) – an excellent one-two with Gelhardt could have made the finish a lot less nervy had the Leeds United loanee been able to finish it off 6

John Egan (for Slater, 85) – N/A

Joe Ndala (for Gelhardt, 85) – N/A