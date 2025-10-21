Hull City player ratings – effort and quality combine for high marks all round
It was a performance which mixed some excellent attacking play to go two goals up with some determined defending as the Foxes came back stronger in the second half, but without much to spare, the Tigers found a way to get over the line.
Ivor Pandur – not worked as much he should have been, but did what was asked of him 7
Cody Drameh – decent display from the right-back 6
Semi Ajayi – showed Hull what they have been missing when he was out injured 7
Charlie Hughes – a big block late on 7
Ryan Giles – a shame to see him go off injured after yet another good performance from left-back 8
Amir Hadziahmetovic – showed composure on the ball in the absence of John Lundstram 7
Regan Slater – the usual all-energy midfield performance 6
Joe Gelhardt – blotted his copybook with a second-half dive but his attacking play was excellent with a goal and an assist 8
Matt Crooks – even when he slipped it worked out well as he knitted together the Tigers' attacking play from the hole 7
Liam Millar – brilliant in the first half, understandable faded in the second – it was unfair to ask him to play 90 minutes on his first start for a year 7
Kyle Joseph – his finishing was erratic but his workrate was terrific, not giving Jannik Vestergaard a minute's peace 7
Substitutes:
Akin Famewo (for Giles, 53) – given a hard time by Abdul Fatawu 5
Darko Gyabi (for Hadziahmetovic, 73) – got stuck in, as his team needed him to 5
Estin Destan (for Joseph, 73) – an excellent one-two with Gelhardt could have made the finish a lot less nervy had the Leeds United loanee been able to finish it off 6
John Egan (for Slater, 85) – N/A
Joe Ndala (for Gelhardt, 85) – N/A
Not used: Coyle, Akintola, Phillips, McCarthy.