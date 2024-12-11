Hull City player ratings: Energetic midfielder stands out on night of mixed individual performances

Hull City agonisingly missed out on a first victory in 12 games thanks to Watford’s late equaliser.

It was an up-and-down night from the Tigers, who hinted at better than they were able to deliver, but would have deserved the win Chris Bedia’s goal looked like it had brought them.

Ivor Pandur – one hairy moment early on but that apart he had a quiet night 6

Lewie Coyle – a mixed bag from the full-back 6

Charlie Hughes – a quality defender 7

Sean McLoughlin – might have done better for the equaliser but decent until then 6

Ryan Giles – looks short of confidence 5

Steven Alzate – his first start for the club and he looked rusty at times in the first half especially 6

ROUGH NIGHT: Ryan Longman of Hull City

Regan Slater – made some good runs but not the final pass 6

Abu Kamara – worked hard but like the team as a whole, lacked that last bit 6

Kasey Palmer – a few sloppy passes but by and large an energetic display with flashes of quality by a player under-used by the previous regime 8

Ryan Longman – his airshot shortly before going off summed up his night 5

Joao Pedro – the angle of his run when played through by Palmer told you he is a striker lacking belief 5

Substitutes:

Marvin Mehlem (for Alzate, 67) – did not have a huge impact 5

Mason Burstow (for Longman, 67) – lively and persistent, he got an assist for his efforts 6

Chris Bedia (for Pedro, 72) – an important goal for him and his team – just a pity it could not have been more important 6

Abdulkadir Omur (for Kamara, 85) – N/A.