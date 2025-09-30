Hull City player ratings: 'Fabulous', 'catalyst' - two 8/10's for Tigers, but also some 4/10s in mixed bag against Preston
Pandur: Terrible clearance ahead of North End’s second. 5
Coyle: More like himself in second half. 6
Egan: Put of a defence who were all at sea early on. Regrouped. 6
Hughes: Better after the early issues, although not at his commanding best. 6
Giles: Toiled defensively in first half. Set up McBurnie twice after the break to feel a lot better about himself. Came off with a slight issue late on. 7
Hadziahmetovic: Extremely loose with the ball in first half. Subbed. 4
Lundstram: Better with Slater around in second half. 6
Drameh: Had a dreadful first half. Culpable for first goal with some lamentable defending. Came off at the break. 4
Palmer: Very unsatisfactory. Got the hook at the break. 4
Joseph: Ran all over the place to little first-half effect. Settled more in second. 6
McBurnie: Poor first-half before rediscovering his mojo in fabulous fashion with a double to take his season’s tally to seven. He has now scored five times in his last four outings. Two centre-forward goals. 8
Substitutes: Slater (Palmer HT). Put himself about, which is what his team needed. 7
Gelhardt (Drameh HT). Got City going when he came on. Catalyst. 8
Millar (Hadziahmetovic HT). Milestone night with his first appearance since his serious knee injury 11 months ago. Lively. 7
Destan (Joseph 72) 6.
Famewo (Giles 84).
Not used: Phillips, Ajayi, Akintola, Gyabi.