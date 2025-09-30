Hull City player ratings: 'Fabulous', 'catalyst' - two 8/10's for Tigers, but also some 4/10s in mixed bag against Preston

HERE are the Hull City player ratings from Tuesday evening’s Championship home game against Preston North End at the MKM Stadium.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pandur: Terrible clearance ahead of North End’s second. 5

Coyle: More like himself in second half. 6

Egan: Put of a defence who were all at sea early on. Regrouped. 6

In the goals: Hull City's Oli McBurnie, who continued his excellent scoring form, against Preston (Photo by Tony King/Getty Images)

Hughes: Better after the early issues, although not at his commanding best. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giles: Toiled defensively in first half. Set up McBurnie twice after the break to feel a lot better about himself. Came off with a slight issue late on. 7

Hadziahmetovic: Extremely loose with the ball in first half. Subbed. 4

Lundstram: Better with Slater around in second half. 6

WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Ryan Giles of Hull City looks on as he warms up prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Hull City at Vicarage Road on September 27, 2025 in Watford, England. (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Drameh: Had a dreadful first half. Culpable for first goal with some lamentable defending. Came off at the break. 4

Palmer: Very unsatisfactory. Got the hook at the break. 4

Joseph: Ran all over the place to little first-half effect. Settled more in second. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBurnie: Poor first-half before rediscovering his mojo in fabulous fashion with a double to take his season’s tally to seven. He has now scored five times in his last four outings. Two centre-forward goals. 8

Substitutes: Slater (Palmer HT). Put himself about, which is what his team needed. 7

Gelhardt (Drameh HT). Got City going when he came on. Catalyst. 8

Millar (Hadziahmetovic HT). Milestone night with his first appearance since his serious knee injury 11 months ago. Lively. 7

Destan (Joseph 72) 6.

Famewo (Giles 84).