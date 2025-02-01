Hull City player ratings: From cleverness and great buys to those who switched off
The way they started the game, scoring through Eliot Matazo, it looked like the Tigers would surely get their first home win since Christmas but they were unable to turn dominance into further goals, and not switched on enough to stop the Potters getting two of their own.
Ivor Pandur – did not have much to do, but did it well 7
Cody Drameh – on the one hand, he switched off for the equaliser, on the other, he saved Hull going 2-1 down earlier 6
Alfie Jones – played some raking passes 6
Sean McLoughlin – got forward really well at times 7
Matty Jacob – especially enjoyed himself before Stoke got to grips with the problems down their right, but at fault for the goals 6
Regan Slater – energetic as always but missed the target from a good late chance 6
Steven Alzate – not just classy holding the midfield, he got forward to good effect at times too 8
Eliot Matazo – excellent first start playing on the left of a midfield three, with a goal to cap it off. He looks a great buy 8
Abu Kamara – really had the beating of Enda Stevens, and showed cleverness in the build-up to the goal 7
Joao Pedro – a good outlet before he made way for Kyle Joseph 6
Joe Gelhardt – did well on the left and the right 6
Substitutes:
Lewie Coyle (for Drameh, 56) – got up and down 5
Loiuie Barry (for Kamara, 56) – lively when he came on, keeping Viktor Johansson busy 7
Kyle Joseph (for Pedro, 56) – not much of an impact after such a good debut at Bramall Lane 5
Matt Crooks (for Matazo, 71) – made a nuisance of himself in the air particularly 6
Nordin Amrabat (for Gelhardt, 83) – hopefully he can get up to full fitness soon because what he showed in his brief cameo was exciting 6
Not used: Puerta, Smith, Lo-Tutala, Burstow.
