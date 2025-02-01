Hull City player ratings: From cleverness and great buys to those who switched off

Hull City played some good football and had nothing to show for it at home to Stoke City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivor Pandur – did not have much to do, but did it well 7

Cody Drameh – on the one hand, he switched off for the equaliser, on the other, he saved Hull going 2-1 down earlier 6

Alfie Jones – played some raking passes 6

Sean McLoughlin – got forward really well at times 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Jacob – especially enjoyed himself before Stoke got to grips with the problems down their right, but at fault for the goals 6

Regan Slater – energetic as always but missed the target from a good late chance 6

STAR MAN: Hull's Eliot Matazo (right) led the way for Hull City (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Steven Alzate – not just classy holding the midfield, he got forward to good effect at times too 8

Eliot Matazo – excellent first start playing on the left of a midfield three, with a goal to cap it off. He looks a great buy 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abu Kamara – really had the beating of Enda Stevens, and showed cleverness in the build-up to the goal 7

Joao Pedro – a good outlet before he made way for Kyle Joseph 6

DEBUT: Hull City's Louie Barry caused problems off the bench (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Joe Gelhardt – did well on the left and the right 6

Substitutes:

Lewie Coyle (for Drameh, 56) – got up and down 5

Loiuie Barry (for Kamara, 56) – lively when he came on, keeping Viktor Johansson busy 7

Kyle Joseph (for Pedro, 56) – not much of an impact after such a good debut at Bramall Lane 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Crooks (for Matazo, 71) – made a nuisance of himself in the air particularly 6

Nordin Amrabat (for Gelhardt, 83) – hopefully he can get up to full fitness soon because what he showed in his brief cameo was exciting 6