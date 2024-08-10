Hull City player ratings from the defenders asked to do too much to the striker who left it very late
This ought to have been a high-scoring encounter but neither side had the ruthlessness to make it one. But the biggest feature of the Tigers’ performance was the way they created their own problems giving the ball away overplaying from deep, as they did for the Robins’ equaliser.
An Oscar Estupinan penalty at the start of stoppage time put a different complexion on the day, however.
Ivor Pandur – unconvincing on his Football League debut 5
Lewie Coyle – struggled with what he was asked to do, but he was not alone in that 5
Alfie Jones – the best of the Hull defenders 6
Sean McLoughlin – did his best to play out from the back as Tom Walter wanted him to, but it is not his game 4
Matthew Jacob – trying to play through him so often was asking too much, sadly, and he was caught out for the Robins' goal 4
Regan Slater – a goal threat when Hull were on top in the early stages but sacrificed to try and wrest control of the midfield 6
Xavier Simons – lively in midfield 6
Abdulkadir Omur – better when he moved more centrally 6
Marvin Mehem – the only new signing in the XI was bright in the hole, and won the penalty after being moved deeper 6
Ryan Giles – Hull's best player getting wide and putting crosses in, so surprising to see him taken off. Liam Millar is a left-winger but Giles could have improved things by dropping to full-back, his natural position 7
Oscar Estupinan – had let Bristol City off the hook when he failed to convert a Giles cross but did his job from the penalty spot in stoppage time 7
Substitutes:
Liam Millar (for Giles, 59) – did more than anything to improve Hull 6
Will Jarvis (for Slater, 59) – also had a positive impact, on the opposite flank 6
Tyrell Sellars-Fleming (for Jacob, 87) – N/A
Finley Burns (for Mehlem, 90+4) – N/A
Not used: Fleming, Smith, Racioppi, Ashbee, Tinsdale.
