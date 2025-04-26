Hull City player ratings including the forward who lacked composure, the one who lacked a burst of pace and the one who badly needs a goal
Derby County kept their cool to nick a 1-0 win which never looked on the cards, and set up a nervy final day where victory at Portsmouth will keep them in the Championship but a draw will have them relying on others and a defeat will send them down.
Ivor Pandur – beating away a cross/shot was all he had to do before the goal 6
Lewie Coyle – got forward well but sometimes his passing and crossing was found wanting 6
John Egan – decent defensive performance before making way 7
Charlie Hughes – an outstanding tackle in the first half, as well as an excellent sweeping pass not capitalised on 8
Sean McLoughlin – kept on his toes by Kyle Wilson, a beautiful second-half touch was just too heavy 6
Gustavo Puerta – his delivery from set pieces needed to be better 5
Regan Slater – his departure took the sting out of an energetic start he had been part of, dragging a shot wide 6
Abu Kamara – positive, without being able to make it count 7
Joe Gelhardt – the penalty hero against Preston North End lacked composure when the chances fell to him this time 6
Nordin Amrabat – posed a threat but when he had chance to break free in the second half, he lacked the burst of speed to kick away 6
Kyle Joseph – still searching for his first Hull goal 5
Substitutes:
Steven Alzate (for Slater, 14) – steady away 6
Alfie Jones (for Egan, 60) – his foul led to the free-kick Derby scored from 4
Mason Burstow (for Kamara, 88) – brought on too late N/A
Joao Pedro (for Amrabat, 88) – brought on too late N/A
Matty Crooks (for Joseph, 88) – brought on too late N/A
Not used: Lincoln, Drameh, Lo-Tutala, Palmer.
