Hull City fell to a soul-destroying defeat to leave them in the relegation zone going into the final day of the season.

Derby County kept their cool to nick a 1-0 win which never looked on the cards, and set up a nervy final day where victory at Portsmouth will keep them in the Championship but a draw will have them relying on others and a defeat will send them down.

Ivor Pandur – beating away a cross/shot was all he had to do before the goal 6

Lewie Coyle – got forward well but sometimes his passing and crossing was found wanting 6

John Egan – decent defensive performance before making way 7

Charlie Hughes – an outstanding tackle in the first half, as well as an excellent sweeping pass not capitalised on 8

Sean McLoughlin – kept on his toes by Kyle Wilson, a beautiful second-half touch was just too heavy 6

Gustavo Puerta – his delivery from set pieces needed to be better 5

Regan Slater – his departure took the sting out of an energetic start he had been part of, dragging a shot wide 6

Abu Kamara – positive, without being able to make it count 7

Joe Gelhardt – the penalty hero against Preston North End lacked composure when the chances fell to him this time 6

Nordin Amrabat – posed a threat but when he had chance to break free in the second half, he lacked the burst of speed to kick away 6

Kyle Joseph – still searching for his first Hull goal 5

Substitutes:

Steven Alzate (for Slater, 14) – steady away 6

Alfie Jones (for Egan, 60) – his foul led to the free-kick Derby scored from 4

Mason Burstow (for Kamara, 88) – brought on too late N/A

Joao Pedro (for Amrabat, 88) – brought on too late N/A

Matty Crooks (for Joseph, 88) – brought on too late N/A