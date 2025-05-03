Hull City player ratings on a day when Tigers got more credit for character than quality to stay in the Championship
A 1-1 draw with Portsmouth and Luton Town’s 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion kept the Tigers up on goal difference in a tense finish on the south coast. If their football was not always the best, they showed the character needed to stay above the dotted line.
Ivor Pandur – will be disappointed to be beaten by the equaliser 5
Lewie Coyle – everything you would expect from the captain 7
John Egan – strong defensively and forced a good save in the 90th minute 7
Charlie Hughes – one of this season's few success stories 7
Sean McLoughlin – one reckless tackle in the first half got him a booking but a big one soon after was vital 7
Gustavo Puerta – got his delivery spot on for the early corner 7
Matt Crooks – into the side, he scored a massive goal to put the Tigers in the driving seat. Played on after a worrying bang to the head 8
Abu Kamara – struggled to make an impact but got a good ovation from his former club's fans when he came off 6
Joe Gelhardt – missed some good chances for the second goal which would have settled the nerves, but still a surprise when he was substituted 6
Kyle Joseph – a good outlet on the left 6
Joao Pedro – disappointing in open play but flicked on for Crooks 7
Substitutes:
Lincoln (for Kamara, 62) – did not really inject the energy needed in tense circumstances 4
Kasey Palmer (for Gelhardt, 62) – finished the game at centre-forward 5
Mason Burstow (for Joseph, 70) – blazed his chance 4
Alfie Jones (for Pedro, 80) – helped get it over the line 5
Not used: Burns, Alzate, Drameh, Lo-Tutala, Amrabat.
