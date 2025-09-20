Many will have fancied the Saints to emerge from the Championship affair victorious, but the Tigers were on form as they dismantled their newly-relegated opponents.

Kyle Joseph opened the scoring, bundling home from point blank range after Joe Gelhardt’s header was saved.

John Lundstram was the next to find the target, volleying home from an Oli McBurnie knock-down.

Hull’s frontman then got in on the act himself, meeting a Ryan Giles cross and powering a header beyond the reach of Saints stopper Gavin Bazunu.

Adam Armstrong scored late on for the Saints but with the full-time whistle on the verge of being blown, it barely even provoked a response from the travelling fans.

The win was Hull’s second in the league this term and will undeniably have sent confidence coursing through HU3.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the MKM Stadium.

Hull City player ratings Here are the Hull City player ratings following their clash with Southampton.

Ivor Pandur - 7 Reliable when called upon between the sticks.

Lewie Coyle - 9 A fantastic captain's performance at right-back - and he had a hand in both goals.