There was an array of impressive showings, as the Tigers put the R’s to the sword in style in front of a lively MKM Stadium crowd. Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings.

Ryan Allsop - Did his job when called upon and got Hull on the front foot with some impressive distribution. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regan Slater - Effective as a makeshift right-back and showed plenty of desire to get forward. 7

Ozan Tufan and Jaden Philogene impressed as Hull City defeated Queens Park Rangers. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Jacob Greaves - A leader’s performance in the heart of defence from a man who has become so crucial for Hull. 7

Alfie Jones - A steady display from the defender. 7

Matty Jacob -Vindicated Liam Rosenior’s decision to start him at left-back ahead of Ryan Giles. Made a vital clearance off the line to thwart Paul Smyth. 8

Jean Michaël Seri -Kept the Tigers ticking - so much of the work he does goes unnoticed. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Morton -Another assured midfield display from a loanee who Hull fans would most likely love to see back at the MKM Stadium next season. 7

Abdülkadir Ömür -Lively before he was replaced by Ryan Giles. 7

Ozan Tufan -His technical excellence was on full display and he came up with a Goal of the Season contender. 9

Jaden Philogene -At his adventurous and tormenting best on the wing. 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabio Carvalho -Slippery and elusive with his movement and doubled the Hull lead with a lovely finish. 8

Substitutes

Liam Delap - Looked bright after stepping off the bench for the first time since recovering from injury. 7

Ryan Giles -Worked hard to help keep Hull in control. 6

Greg Docherty - N/A.

Adama Traore - N/A.