Hull City player ratings v QPR: High marks all round as Tigers tear R's apart
There was an array of impressive showings, as the Tigers put the R’s to the sword in style in front of a lively MKM Stadium crowd. Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings.
Ryan Allsop - Did his job when called upon and got Hull on the front foot with some impressive distribution. 7
Regan Slater - Effective as a makeshift right-back and showed plenty of desire to get forward. 7
Jacob Greaves - A leader’s performance in the heart of defence from a man who has become so crucial for Hull. 7
Alfie Jones - A steady display from the defender. 7
Matty Jacob -Vindicated Liam Rosenior’s decision to start him at left-back ahead of Ryan Giles. Made a vital clearance off the line to thwart Paul Smyth. 8
Jean Michaël Seri -Kept the Tigers ticking - so much of the work he does goes unnoticed. 7
Tyler Morton -Another assured midfield display from a loanee who Hull fans would most likely love to see back at the MKM Stadium next season. 7
Abdülkadir Ömür -Lively before he was replaced by Ryan Giles. 7
Ozan Tufan -His technical excellence was on full display and he came up with a Goal of the Season contender. 9
Jaden Philogene -At his adventurous and tormenting best on the wing. 9
Fabio Carvalho -Slippery and elusive with his movement and doubled the Hull lead with a lovely finish. 8
Substitutes
Liam Delap - Looked bright after stepping off the bench for the first time since recovering from injury. 7
Ryan Giles -Worked hard to help keep Hull in control. 6
Greg Docherty - N/A.
Adama Traore - N/A.
Cyrus Christie - N/A.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.