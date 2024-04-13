Hull City player ratings v QPR: High marks all round as Tigers tear R's apart

Hull City boosted their hopes of featuring in the Championship play-offs with a 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Apr 2024, 16:57 BST

There was an array of impressive showings, as the Tigers put the R’s to the sword in style in front of a lively MKM Stadium crowd. Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings.

Ryan Allsop - Did his job when called upon and got Hull on the front foot with some impressive distribution. 7

Regan Slater - Effective as a makeshift right-back and showed plenty of desire to get forward. 7

Ozan Tufan and Jaden Philogene impressed as Hull City defeated Queens Park Rangers. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesOzan Tufan and Jaden Philogene impressed as Hull City defeated Queens Park Rangers. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Ozan Tufan and Jaden Philogene impressed as Hull City defeated Queens Park Rangers. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Jacob Greaves - A leader’s performance in the heart of defence from a man who has become so crucial for Hull. 7

Alfie Jones - A steady display from the defender. 7

Matty Jacob -Vindicated Liam Rosenior’s decision to start him at left-back ahead of Ryan Giles. Made a vital clearance off the line to thwart Paul Smyth. 8

Jean Michaël Seri -Kept the Tigers ticking - so much of the work he does goes unnoticed. 7

Tyler Morton -Another assured midfield display from a loanee who Hull fans would most likely love to see back at the MKM Stadium next season. 7

Abdülkadir Ömür -Lively before he was replaced by Ryan Giles. 7

Ozan Tufan -His technical excellence was on full display and he came up with a Goal of the Season contender. 9

Jaden Philogene -At his adventurous and tormenting best on the wing. 9

Fabio Carvalho -Slippery and elusive with his movement and doubled the Hull lead with a lovely finish. 8

Substitutes

Liam Delap - Looked bright after stepping off the bench for the first time since recovering from injury. 7

Ryan Giles -Worked hard to help keep Hull in control. 6

Greg Docherty - N/A.

Adama Traore - N/A.

Cyrus Christie - N/A.

