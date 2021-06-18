Hull City plot transfer raid for £3m striker, Arsenal to battle for England international
Hull City are set for a busy couple of months of transfer action, as they look to improve their squad ahead of the step back up to Championship football this season.
The Tigers have already been busy, bringing in the likes of Randell Williams, George Moncur and Andy Cannon on free transfers, and it will be fascinating to see which new faces line up for Grant McCann's side.
Discussing the Williams signing, McCann said: “We’re absolutely delighted to eventually get Randell. We offered a big fee for him this time last year and the boy was very keen to come to us.
“Unfortunately, Exeter weren’t prepared to let him go, so to get him now on a free transfer is quite a coup for us.
“Randell’s got electric pace, loves getting at defenders in one-v-one scenarios, can go both ways and will provide serious competition in the forward areas of the pitch.
“Most of all, he’s a very humble, down-to-earth lad who again fits our model of young and hungry players who want to learn and improve. We believe in this environment, he will do just that.”
Meanwhile, fellow Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Barnsley are also busy on the recruitment drive, as they look to finalise their squads for next season and hit the ground running and get the campaign off a strong start.
